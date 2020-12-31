Ice cream shop offers sauerkraut flavor for good luck in 2021

National-World

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Do you want to have good luck this 2021?

A dish in Pennsylvania could bring you that, and one ice cream shop in Harrisburg has scoops of it.

Urban Churn turned sauerkraut into one of its flavors for good luck this new year.

“You know, it is a perfect combination,” said Brackbill, “A lot of people think sauerkraut is disgusting, but when you do add it to the dairy, it just churns the dairy to buttermilk and gives it that nice creamy, tart vanilla flavor.”

Owner Adam Brackbill said the flavor leaves customers pleasantly surprised.

“They’re thinking something super crazy, but the science behind it just works,” said Brackbill.

Urban Churn is known for its unconventional flavors such as cucumber wasabi melon and kumquat balsamic.

The creamery will open on New Year’s Eve for online pre-orders.

