Mother and daughter’s terrifying experience with COVID

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT ) — “It’s just wonderful to be alive. You don’t know what it’s like but if you think you’re close to it… it’s good to be alive,” Mary Kusek recalled her experience with COVID.

She and her daughter Pat Kusek both caught COVID in early October. Pat had a couple days where she stayed in bed but it was her 85-year-old mother who had it the worst.

Mary can’t remember most of it but she’s slowly starting to have some memories coming back.

“I just couldn’t believe I was that sick cause I can’t remember going back-and-forth to the bed that way,” Mary said.

“I’m really happy you don’t remember some of that bad stuff,” Pat said.

Mary was put on a cocktail of steroids and antibiotics. Mary stayed home, Pat feared what would happen if her mother was isolated from her family in the hospital.

“Not only being by herself the whole time you can’t go in and we just I just really feel like if she had went into the hospital we might’ve had different results totally,” Pat said.

It was dark for a while. Mary herself wasn’t sure if she was going to pull through and prepared herself.

“I had a priest come up here to hear my confession. I felt better after that,” Mary said.

The medication she was put on eventually helped and she’s begun her slow recovery.

