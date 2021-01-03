Shark bites woman off Anaeho’omalu Bay

National-World

Hawaii (KITV ) — A 68-year-old woman is recovering from a shark attack Saturday morning.

At about 8 a.m. the woman was swimming about 500 yards offshore of Anaeho’omalu bay when a shark attacked her.

She was assisted back to shore by good samaritans where they were met by Hawaii County Fire Department personnel.

She was treated and transported to the hospital with serious injuries to her lower right leg.

