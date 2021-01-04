WWII veteran gets surprise parade for 93rd birthday

National-World

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WLWT) — A U.S. veteran who served in three wars was in for quite the birthday surprise last weekend.

His family and friends got together to plan a special surprise to celebrate his 93rd birthday.

John Brown didn’t know what was waiting for him outside his garage doors Sunday afternoon, a parade in his honor.

Friends and family along with veteran’s group members lined the street in front of his Franklin home.

“They surprised me. They keep doing it every year and I can’t believe it,” Brown said.

Brown is a World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran.

He worked in military intelligence at the Pentagon as well.

Those who know him, wanted to honor his years of service.

“He’s a real dare devil in many respects. A very talented, gifted individual,” Kathy Baker said.

Last year, for his 92nd birthday, Brown went skydiving.

His family convinced him not to do that again this year. So they wanted to do it big in another way.

“I’ve never had so many friends until after I retired from the Army and come here,” Brown said.

Mission Barbeque is a supporter of the armed forces and was also in the parade.

