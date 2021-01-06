SnapChat posts, surveillance footage leads to arrest of suspected liquor store thief

National-World

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) — A woman was arrested for stealing $800 worth of liquor from a store in South Windsor and is suspected in several other crimes.

According to police, 21-year-old Aysia Ryan of Windsor was taken into custody on Monday on charges of third-degree robbery, third-degree reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.

They said Ryan and an unidentified male went into M&R Liquors back around 4:20 p.m. back on Aug. 28.

Employees confronted the suspects after they took the liquor.

Police said Ryan got behind the wheel of a vehicle and while fleeing, struck an employee in the arm.

Police also tried to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. They said Ryan erratically drove.

Ryan was identified as the suspect through surveillance cameras and information from other agencies.

Police also determined that she was involved in several other robberies in the area.

Officers also found Ryan’s SnapChat account, which she used to post photos of the stolen merchandise for sale.

Ryan was also charged with operating under suspension and the misuse of marker plates.

She faced a judge on Monday and held on a $25,000 bond.

An arrest warrant will be sought for the male suspect once he is identified.

