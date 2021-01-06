Train derailment temporarily closes Hwy 99E between Oregon City and Canby

National-World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A train derailment early Wednesday morning closed Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby for about an hour and a half.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency personnel responded at 1:30 a.m. to a reported train derailment.

At the scene, they determined that fortunately no cars carrying hazardous materials were involved in the derailment.

According to Union Pacific, a mixed freight train collided with a large tree that had fallen on the tracks. In the crash, three locomotives and 15 rail cars derailed just north of Canby.

Union Pacific said the train’s locomotive engineer experienced pain and stiffness after the derailment and was treated at the scene.

The highway was reopened around 3 a.m. but as of 5 a.m. crews were still at South End Road for cleanup and investigation.

