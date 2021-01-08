Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:06 pm
Published 9:44 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – Jan. 8

High School basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Madison 61
Skyview, UT 53

Sugar-Salem 36
Shelley 38

Butte County
North Fremont

West Side 44
Richfield 40

West Jefferson
American Falls

Mackay
Cascade

Sho-Ban
North Gem

Watersprings
Rockland

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Rigby 63
Blackfoot 56

Highland 38
Bonneville 49

Pocatello 26
Century 59

Madison 39
Skyline 64

Hilcrest 45
Thunder Ridge 57

Preston 53
Marsh Valley 28

Shelley 52
Idaho Falls 50

Snake River
Kimberly

Sugar-Salem
Bear River, UT

Butte County
North Fremont

Sho-Ban
North Gem

Watersprings
Rockland

Malad
Soda Springs

Grace
Challis

Mackay 57
Carey 54

Rich County, UT 43
West Side 48

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Jackson Hole
Teton

Basketball / High School / Local Sports / Sports

Jana Ward

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content