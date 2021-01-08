Friday high school basketball scores – Jan. 8
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Madison 61
Skyview, UT 53
Sugar-Salem 36
Shelley 38
West Side 44
Richfield 40
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Rigby 63
Blackfoot 56
Highland 38
Bonneville 49
Pocatello 26
Century 59
Madison 39
Skyline 64
Hilcrest 45
Thunder Ridge 57
Preston 53
Marsh Valley 28
Shelley 52
Idaho Falls 50
Mackay 57
Carey 54
Rich County, UT 43
West Side 48
WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
