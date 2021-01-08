Friend of Kennesaw woman killed in Capitol riot recounts her final moments

National-World

Kennesaw, GA (WGCL) — A Kennesaw woman killed during the riots at the Capitol Building on Wednesday was crushed, according to a friend who witnessed her last moments.

Rosanne Boyland, 34, and Justin Winchell drove to Washington, D.C., to hear President Trump speak at the ‘Save America Rally.’ When Trump urged his supporters to demonstrate outside the Capitol, where members of Congress were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, the two friends followed.

“People were in there to start stuff, but it wasn’t supposed to be a violent event,” Winchell said.

As Trump supporters began to storm the Capitol Building, Winchell and Boyland found themselves in the thick of it. Winchell said the trouble began when a few demonstrators began pushing people.

“They basically created a panic, and the police, in turn, push back on them, so people started falling,” Winchell.

The crowd then clashed with police, trampling over one another, pinning Boyland to the ground.

“I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking [on top of her],” Winchell said. “There were people stacked 2-3 deep…people just crushed.”

Winchell watched as paramedics tried reviving Boyland but she died.

“I lost a dear, dear friend, an amazing friend,” he said.

Despite his loss, Winchell doesn’t believe President Trump bears any responsibility for his friend’s death or the three others killed during the riots, instead shifting the blame onto Antifa and other “instigators.”

“She was killed by an incited event and it was not incited by Trump supporters,” he told CBS46’ Zac Summers.

Justin Cave, Boyland’s brother-in-law, reading a prepared statement, acknowledge his sister-in-law was “really passionate about her beliefs” and rebuked the president’s actions.

“I’ve never tried to be a political person but it’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th amendment at this time,” said Cave.

“Our family is grieving on every level for our country, for all the families that have lost loved ones or suffered injuries, for our own loss,” he continued. “We appreciate your prayers and ask for everyone to respect our family’s privacy as we mourn her death.”

