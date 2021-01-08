Texas woman starts initiative to show support for police

National-World

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — After recent moments of division in the country, a Texas woman has found a way to thank police officers all across the nation and remind them why they are appreciated.

The initiative called “I’ve got your 6,” stemmed from the organization South Plains Stars and Shields, based out of Lubbock by co-founder Stacy Harvey.

“I’ve got your six means I’ve got your back,” Harvey said.

To show support for officers, she mails out cards with the “I’ve got your 6” free of charge to anyone who wants to hand them out their local officers.

All she asks is that you write a personalized thank-you message on the card and, if you want, add in a $6 gift card. Then on the sixth of every month, distribute them to officers.

“We did that and other people started seeing it and it blew up. We’ve sent them to 17 states,” Harvey said.

The cause is personal to Harvey’s heart. She lost her police officer husband in the line of duty back in 2009.

She says recently the amount of division between officers and their communities made her want to give back.

“Just watching the news and seeing across the nation how police officers are being treated…my mission is to get this to 50 states,” Harvey said.

So far she’s sent out about 2,000 cards since the idea came to her back in July. It’s spread to Fort Worth through Miriam Stevenson, a Fort Worth Police wife who says she’s felt called to thank her local force.

“As soon as she told me the story I was like, ‘Can I please be a part of this I would love to bring this to Fort Worth!’” Stevenson said. “I think within our nation. There has been obviously challenging moments. And unfortunately, it has reflected within the police community. It can drag you down so I think they need to be reminded of how amazing they are,” Stevenson said.

If you’re interested in handing out cards yourself, you can find more information through the South Plains Stars and Shields organization’s Facebook page.

