Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

National-World

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a plane that left Jakarta on Saturday, according to Indonesia’s Head Of National Transportation Safety Committee, Suryanto Cahyono.

Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 from Jakarta to Pontianak lost contact at 2:40 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, according to state-run Antara news agency.

It lost contact 11 nautical miles north of Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport at an altitude of 11,000 feet while climbing to 13,000 feet, Antara reported.

Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, Basarnas, has sent a ship to the Thousands Islands — a chain of islands to the north of Jakarta’s coast — to check the location where the plane is suspected to have lost contact, Cahyono said.

The Transport Ministry said it is investigating and coordinating with Basarnas and the National Committee for Transport Safety.

The plane, registered PK CLC, is a Boeing 737-500.

This is a developing story…more to come