Police: Man accused of shooting at his brother during a family argument

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

RED LION, PA (WPMT) — A 24-year-old York County man is facing aggravated assault and additional charges after allegedly firing a gun at his brother during an argument Sunday morning.

Nicalas Lee Samuel, of Red Lion, is also charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

The alleged incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. at Samuel’s home on Winterstown Road in North Hopewell Township, according to police. The incident began with an argument over the telephone between Samuel and his father, according to Samuel’s brother, who was present in Samuel’s home.

After the phone call ended, the victim told police, Samuel allegedly came up the stairs and began yelling at the victim. The attack soon turned physical, the victim reported.

Samuel’s brother then left the house, he told police. While he was outside, Samuel allegedly continued yelling at him, and threw his hat out of his bedroom window. The victim told police he asked Samuel to come outside so they could talk. When Samuel came outside, he was carrying a rifle, and allegedly threatened to shoot the victim, police say.

When the victim told Samuel to drop the weapon, Samuel allegedly fired it in the victim’s direction. The victim reported that the bullet struck the ground about three feet in front of him, according to police. The victim then took cover behind a nearby vehicle, he reported, because he feared Samuel would fire at him again.

The victim’s report was collaborated by another witness at the scene, police say.

Samuel’s father told police the argument began when he texted his sons over some tools he noticed were missing. During the argument, Samuel’s father reported, Samuel allegedly threatened to kill him.

Samuel also allegedly made a post on Facebook issuing the same threat, police say.

In an interview with police, Samuel allegedly admitted to firing the weapon at his brother during their altercation, and said after doing so he ran into his home and hid the weapon under a couch.

A search of the home by police uncovered a .22-caliber long rifle along with THC wax, a grinder, a digital scale, and seven smoking devices, police say.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.