ISU’s College of Nursing begins in-person instruction for Spring semester

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Classes are now under way for the Spring semester at Idaho State University.

College of Nursing students began in-person instruction this week at the Helen V. Beckley Nursing Building on ISU's campus. The program is currently under a hybrid format with half of the students taking each class in-person and half taking each class online.

ISU College of Nursing Associate Dean Dr. Karen Neill says they have been able to run a successful program despite challenges due to COVID-19.

"We have lots of students who come to us and they want to be prepared as caring, competent and compassionate nurses," Dr. Neill said. "So, COVID has brought challenges, but it's also brought opportunities for us to work closely with our clinical partners to take care of individuals and help create a healthy society."

For ISU nursing student Jenifer Parrish, entering the nursing program has always been the ultimate goal.

"I have always wanted to be a nurse," Parrish said. "Even growing up, people would ask me what I wanted to do and I told them I wanted to be a neonatal nurse and work in the NICU. That’s just been my lifelong dream."

Parrish says getting into the nursing program was a long journey, but something she says she wasn't going to be denied.

"I have worked very hard to get into the nursing program," Parrish said. "I had some difficulties and stumbling blocks when I first started school, so it has been a long time coming, but I am very grateful that I was accepted. I'm happy to be starting this semester."

Dr. Neill says she excited to see the work of Parrish and her fellow students in their assistance to the frontlines of this pandemic.

"Some of our students are involved with organizations in the area that are working towards the same goals, and that is to keep our community healthy and keep our students, faculty and staff and campus community healthy," Dr. Neill said.

With Parrish and other students back on campus ready to learn, Dr. Neill says she's ready to help her fellow students transition into successful nurses.

"They’re anxious to get started, and they're anxious to be connecting with the faculty, and to be working towards becoming a Baccalaureate prepared nurse," Dr. Neill said.