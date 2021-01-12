Man accused of poisoning wife’s cereal with heroin heading to trial

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — A Genesee County man who is accused of poisoning his wife’s cereal with heroin is headed to trial.

Jason Harris was charged in 2019 for the murder of his wife, Christina Harris. He is accused of putting a lethal dose of heroin in his wife’s cereal in 2014.

Harris’ trial was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 12, 2021, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His new trial date has been set for April 6.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.