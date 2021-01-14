Boise man pleads to courthouse bomb threat

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-A Boise man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in federal prison for making a telephonic bomb threat. Kristopher Allen Wrede, 30, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his sentence. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said Wrede pleaded guilty to the charge on October 13, 2020.



According to court records, Wrede was arrested February 13, 2020 on a Bonneville County warrant on charges that he made terroristic threats.



The next day, Wrede called the Boise Suicide Hotline and informed an employee he had placed several bombs in the “federal courthouse at 550 W. Fort Street” that would be detonated that weekend. There were no bombs at the courthouse.



Wrede willfully made the threat and maliciously conveyed false information concerning an alleged attempt to unlawfully damage or destroy the James A. McClure Federal Building and United States Courthouse by explosives.



The case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service.

