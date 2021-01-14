New York attorney general sues NYPD over ‘brutal’ handling of George Floyd protesters

National-World

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the New York City Police Department and its leadership over its “excessive, brutal and unlawful” handling of George Floyd protests, James said in a news release.

James also wants to install an external monitor to oversee the department’s policing tactics.

The suit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, comes after a monthslong investigation into the NYPD’s actions during protests from May through December over the killing of Floyd while he was in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

The investigation found that officers allegedly used “indiscriminate, unjustified, and repeated use of batons, pepper spray, bicycles and a crowd control tactic known as ‘kettling’ against peaceful protestors,” the release said.

“There is no question that the NYPD engaged in a pattern of excessive, brutal, and unlawful force against peaceful protesters,” said James.

“Over the past few months, the NYPD has repeatedly and blatantly violated the rights of New Yorkers, inflicting significant physical and psychological harm and leading to great distrust in law enforcement.”

The suit names the NYPD, the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan as failing to address a “longstanding pattern of abuse” by not properly training, supervising and disciplining officers to prevent and address misconduct, the release said.

CNN has reached out to the NYPD, de Blasio and the city for comment on the suit.

The complaint includes dozens of examples of what the attorney general called blatant use of excessive force and other misconduct by officers. James said that since May her office had received more than 1,300 complaints, conducted a three-day public hearing and collected more than 300 written statements.

James said officers struck protesters with blunt instruments at least 50 times, unlawfully deployed pepper spray on at least 30 occasions and pushed or struck protesters at least 75 times.

The attorney general described the case of a Brooklyn protester named Luke Hanna, who was struck in the back of the head with a baton in June. James said Hanna, who required ten staples to close a gash on his head, was not arrested or charged.

Additionally, the complaint said officers arrested or detained hundreds of protesters, legal observers and medics without legal justification. The attorney general said 12 legal observers were detained for violating curfew during a June protest in Bronx even though legal observers and medics were exempted from the curfew order.

The lawsuit accused the NYPD of kettling, or corralling protesters so that they could not disperse — and then making mass arrests.

James’s office investigated complaints from incidents between May 28, 2020, and December 11, 2020, and found that officers conducted mass arrests without probable cause and “targeted and retaliated against First Amendment activity” frequently, the news release said.

Last month, a report from the city Department of Investigation said the NYPD failed to anticipate the large number of protesters or violence during the demonstrations. That failure, combined with insufficient staffing and lack of training, led to poor judgment and excessive force.

Mayor de Blasio said last month that he fully supported the report’s conclusions and recommendations and that accountability “starts with me and the commissioner.”

“We needed to understand what went right, what went wrong, what needs to be different, what needs to be better,” he said. “I certainly take full responsibility for the issues that are raised in the report and the changes that we have to make.”