OC nurses show solidarity with tattoos amid COVID-19 pandemic

MISSION VIEJO, California (KABC) — As a symbol of solidarity, a team of local ICU nurses is honoring each other and their work to save coronavirus patients with some ink.

“We all decided to get a tattoo to commemorate our time together. So we got a tattoo, we all have them in different areas, some have them on their wrists,” said Debbie Wooters, an ICU nurse.

According to the nurses at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, the tip of the spear represents the front line.

The slash marks represent the team and the heart is for the people they have lost.

