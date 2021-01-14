PD searching for man connected to home repair fraud

National-World

GULF SHORES, AL (WALA) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is searching for a man they say defrauded homeowners seeking home repairs.

Police say they began investigating the report of home repair fraud, involving a local fence company, in June 2020.

Officials say after completing their investigation, a warrant was issued for 29-year-old John McCadden of Foley. McCadden is the owner of McCadden’s Fence and Construction Services.

According to authorities, during the course of their investigation, detectives found additional victims where McCadden had defrauded them out of deposit money for contracted work. A second warrant was then issued on McCadden for an additional count of home repair fraud.

The Gulf Shores Police Department currently working with neighboring agencies who have had reports of McCadden doing similar fraudulent activities in their towns. They are also actively searching for McCadden.

If you have information on his current whereabouts, you are asked to contact Det. Michael Hoguet at 251-968-6841.

