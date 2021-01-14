Trinity Rodman, daughter of the NBA legend, drafted 2nd overall in pro soccer league

National-World

Trinity Rodman, a rising star on US soccer youth national teams, was selected second overall by the Washington Spirit in Wednesday’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft.

Rodman, 18, is the daughter of NBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman.

“This has been my dream forever, I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4 years old,” she said in an interview shortly after being drafted, with mother Michelle celebrating by her side.

Rodman was due to play as a forward for Washington State University, yet her freshman collegiate season last fall was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has familial ties to the university; her brother, DJ, is a sophomore on Washington State’s men’s basketball team.

She said because of the pandemic, the timing worked out for her to turn toward her professional career. She added, “Right now I think it’s the perfect time to get in there and learn and become a better player.”

Rodman’s selection Wednesday made league history, being the youngest woman ever selected in the NWSL draft. She is a standout forward for the US U-20 women’s national team. In the CONCACAF championship game last March against Mexico, she scored two goals en route to a team victory and berth in the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Spirit, based in Washington, DC, finished third in an abbreviated fall 2020 season. The 2021 NWSL season is slated to begin in April.

Defender Emily Fox, who has played for the US women’s national team, was selected by expansion team Racing Louisville FC as the first overall pick in the draft. She played collegiate soccer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.