Customer, student starts GoFundMe for popular college bar

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — So many businesses have been affected by the global pandemic, and here in Connecticut, it’s no different.

A New Britain college student is looking to save a popular college bar/restaurant after hearing about its struggle to stay open.

Melissa and Kenneth Cook, owners of Elmer’s Place in New Britain, should be celebrating being in business for 40 years.

“COVID has totally affected the business. We were at our peak last March before COVID came around,” Melissa said.

However, the pandemic has been making it very difficult for the popular Central Connecticut State University bar/restaurant to continue.

“Instead of planning a 40th celebration and retiring and passing off the reigns, we are spending our savings and trying to save the business,” Melissa said.

Recently, to the owners’ surprise, a GoFundMe page was started to raise money for the business, as a way to help them and their employees get through the pandemic.

The creator of the GoFundMe page is a customer and a student, currently working to get her master’s degree at CCSU.

She said she wanted to help the business so future generations of students could experience the fun nights like she was able to have.

“We are humbled by it and will use the money to keep the employees going,” Melissa said.

Business is down 75 percent at Elmer’s Place.

Their biggest financial hit is Sunday and Monday because of football.

While business is okay during the day, at night they have to kick people out due to the state guidelines.

“At half time, you have to ask customers to leave. They have to leave the building by 10 p.m.,” Kenneth said.

For those who have donated to the fundraiser, they hope it helps, as they want this place to be around for another 40 years, or more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.