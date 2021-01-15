Suspect who shot at a Metro Nashville Police car captured on camera

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help locating the man responsible for shooting at a patrol car overnight in West Nashville.

The unidentified man fired several shots at a marked police car as it drove through the Twice Daily Shell’s parking lot on Charlotte Avenue at midnight, police said.

Before the shooting, police said the man was standing in front of the Twice Daily Shell, smoking and talking on the cell phone.

As the officers were driving away, police said the man pulled a handgun from his pants and “nonchalantly fired four shots” toward the back of the patrol car.

Investigators said the officer in that car was uninjured, and the car was not struck.

During the incident, the man held his cellphone to his ear and then ran away, northbound on 22nd Avenue North. Police said he never entered the Twice Daily Shell.

Police released surveillance photos of the man on Friday morning to help arrest him in the shooting. In the photo, people can see him wearing eyeglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.