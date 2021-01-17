Woman celebrates 100th birthday

National-World

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A woman from Luzerne County celebrated a monumental birthday on Saturday.

Anastasia Ellen Drake marked her 100th birthday at her home in Hanover Township.

Drake was born in Warrior Run in 1921.

Friends, family, and even first responders came out for the birthday drive-by to help celebrate Anastasia turning 100 years young.

She provided some advice on how to live a long, healthy life.

“Hard work and keep going! And help everybody that I could. I’d like to thank everybody who’s come out and wished me a happy birthday. And even if they said nothing just their presence is appreciated!” said Drake.

