Asheville Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for homeownership programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications for their homeownership programs.

Nearly half of local renters pay more than 30% of their income on rent, and 20% pay more than half of their income on housing. And now, between pandemic-related job loss and reduction, an influx of out-of-town buyers, a limited supply of affordable homes, and a looming eviction crisis, affordable housing is needed more than ever.

Though in-person Information Sessions have been suspended due to Covid-19, those interested can watch a short video overview of the program at ashevillehabitat.org and download an application. For specific questions contact apply@ashevillehabitat.org or call 828-554-3032.

Asheville Habitat is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider that serves local residents who earn at least 40% but no more than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) and who meet other program qualifications. Many Habitat homeowners are front line and essential workers – those that work hard in healthcare, education, retail, service, and hospitality but struggle to find safe, stable and affordable housing due to low local wages and high housing costs.

Did you know?

Currently, median rents in Asheville are $1,050 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,392 for a two-bedroom*. A Habitat mortgage payment is approximately $750/month, depending on house and family size. For most Habitat homeowners, their mortgage is lower than what they had paid in rent.

Asheville Habitat homes are energy-efficient and GreenBuilt certified. If systems are properly maintained, heating & cooling costs should not exceed $45/month for at least the first two years.

Homeowners contribute at least 200 hours of sweat equity (volunteer service) as part of their Willingness to Partner agreement with Habitat. This includes helping to build their home, the homes of their neighbors, volunteering in the ReStore, and taking homeownership preparation classes like Manage Your Money and Basic Home Maintenance.

The national Habitat organization has been helping to close the racial homeownership gap and expand access to stable, affordable homes since its founding in 1976, and the Asheville affiliate — the first established in the state of North Carolina — is more committed than ever to continue this work. People of color make up more than 40% of Asheville Habitat’s mortgage portfolio compared to 5% of all homeowners in our region. Habitat’s thriving diverse neighborhoods defy the discriminatory ethos behind residential segregation, and hundreds of successful Habitat mortgages disprove the myths justifying “redlining” and predatory lending.

