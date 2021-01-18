Metro Atlanta hospital opens COVID-19 recovery center

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta hospital has opened a COVID-19 recovery clinic to help patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience lingering symptoms.

According to a press release, Piedmont’s Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Division has opened a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to help patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection but continue to have COVID-19 side effects.

“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, we are starting to see a subgroup of patients we’re calling COVID long haulers,” said Jermaine Jackson, M.D., a specialist in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology and Director of the Piedmont Pulmonary COVID-19 Recovery Clinic.

“These are patients who have cleared the initial infection but are experiencing lingering residual issues.”

Residual issues from COVID-19 can impact multiple systems in the body including:

pulmonary issues (such as shortness of breath and cough)

neurological issues (such as dizziness and short-term memory problems)

psychological issues (grief, anxiety, depression, PTSD)

cardiac problems, renal issues and nutrition issues.

