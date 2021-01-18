Patrick Mahomes foundation helps with MLK Park rebirth

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, is keeping is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy alive by transforming MLK Jr. Square Park.

His foundation is helping build an all-inclusive playground to provide a safe place for kids to play. It will celebrate King and teach kids about civil rights history in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, is keeping is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy alive by transforming MLK Jr. Square Park.

His foundation is helping build an all-inclusive playground to provide a safe place for kids to play. It will celebrate King and teach kids about civil rights history in Kansas City.

A Community Engagement Session is scheduled in early February for resident input on the playground. To find out more information on that meeting go to Involvement in Community Engagement – KC Parks and Rec.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.