PD: Baby found safe inside car where woman was shot to death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A baby was found safe inside a car with a woman who was shot to death in north St. Louis County Monday morning.

St. Louis County police said the woman was found fatally shot inside a car in the 1600 block of Claudine Drive around 7:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An infant was also found inside the car. Police said the infant appeared to be uninjured but was taken to the hospital for examination.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is leading the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

