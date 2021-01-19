CCSU students brace for more COVID testing to begin spring semester

National-World

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — Spring semester move-in day at Central Connecticut State University came with a COVID caveat on Tuesday.

Students were told to move in to their residence halls on the New Britain campus to begin a one-week quarantine prior to the start of the semester, which is on Jan. 26.

They’ll also have to be tested for COVID-19.

More than 50 CCSU nursing students will take part in the testing and screenings.

The move-in process runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s what students can expect, according to CCSU:

As soon as they arrive, the Binax COVID test will be administered while they’re still in their cars. There will be a 10 to 15 min. wait for results.

Students with negative tests will be escorted to their halls.

Students with positive results will be escorted to the Seth North Hall for 10 days of isolation.

By the end of the day, each student will be required to undergo the more efficient COVID-19 RT-PCR test, the results of which take up to three days.

During the quarantine, students will have access to their halls, the dining facility and designated social spaces on campus.

However, they must complete a CCSU symptom monitoring survey every day and follow COVID health and safety protocols.

On the fifth day of quarantine, each resident will be given a second RT-PCR test.

Every week through the first week of March, 100 percent of all students and residence hall directors will be tested. After that, 25 percent of the group will be randomly tested.

