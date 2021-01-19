Man who killed two people in 2016 was sentenced to two life sentences

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — According to the Mobile DA’s office, today, Steven Weaver pled guilty to 2 counts of murder.

He is responsible for the deaths of Douglas McKinney and Lisanne McKinney on December 15, 2016.

Authorities had said the two victims were helping Weaver’s wife get away from Weaver.

After the murders, deputies said Weaver tried to hide in an abandoned home.

He was found hours later, thanks to a tip.

Weaver was sentenced to two life sentences that will run consecutively.

