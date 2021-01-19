Older Tennesseans waiting to receive vaccine

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — 300,000 Tennesseans and counting have received the COVID-19 vaccine, with most of them being healthcare workers or first responders.

While some older Tennesseans are starting to get vaccinated, others like Marilyn Warren are finding it difficult navigating where to even find the vaccine.

This as major companies like Amazon are asking Governor Bill Lee for vaccines to start immunizing other essential workers.

The tech company recently sent the governor a letter, asking to move some essential workers up to earlier phases of the vaccination plan.

“I’m competing now with someone who’s 26 and driving a truck, and I don’t fault them for that,” Warren said. “If I had a way to bump myself up, I would try that too.”

Warren says she wants the process to be clearer for older Tennesseans.

“If you could tell me I’m 1,340th on the list, I could relax for a couple of weeks,” she said.

Right now you can still check on the state’s COVID-19 website when you can receive the vaccine, and if you qualify it will give you a number to call in your county to make an appointment.

News4 reached out to the state health department and the governor’s office, but because of the holiday, they were unable to get back with an immediate response.

To learn more about Tennessee’s vaccine rollout or to check when you qualify to receive it click here.

