State police seen investigating at property once owned by Fotis Dulos

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) — On Tuesday morning, Connecticut State Police were back out at a Farmington property that was owned by Fotis Dulos, the man charged with felony murder following his estranged wife’s disappearance.

It’s been nearly one year since Dulos died following a suicide attempt at his Farmington home.

He was arrested in January of 2020 and charged with felony murder following the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The New Canaan mom was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24, 2019.

State troopers were seen Tuesday morning at 80 Mountain Spring Rd. in Farmington, one of the properties that was owned by Dulos’ company the Fore Group.

The home is currently up for sale for nearly $1.7 million.

Police said they are following up on old leads, but said there is no new information available at this time.

Back in early January of 2020, Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping. Jennifer Farber Dulos’ body was never found.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additionally, Dulos’ civil attorney Kent Mawhinney, who represented him in a case over the Farber estate, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Jan. 28, 2020, Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at his Farmington home. He was set to appear at a bond hearing in Stamford court that day.

He was then flown to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, NY.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Dulos was declared dead of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The day Farber Dulos went missing, Fotis Dulos’ phone pinged at both his home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington, and the home on Mountain Spring Road.

Investigators said they believed that Dulos was “lying in wait” at the New Canaan home on the morning of May 24, 2019.

Through surveillance, police say they tracked Dulos in a red Toyota truck, owned by one of his employees, on the day Farber Dulos went missing.

During the investigation, it was reported that Dulos’ DNA was found mixed with Jennifer’s in the kitchen sink of her New Canaan home.

Later that day, Fotis and Troconis were allegedly seen on surveillance video, placing multiple garbage bags inside bins across the city of Hartford.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance cameras picked up on what appears to be Fotis’ truck, saying “a black Ford Raptor truck stopping at over 30 locations along a more than 4-mile stretch of Albany Avenue between Baltimore and Edward streets.”

