Wanted man arrested after allegedly attempting to drag race sheriff’s deputy

LA PORTE COUNTY, Indiana (WBND) — A man who was wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested after he allegedly attempted to drag race a captain with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:15 a.m., a captain with the sheriff’s office was traveling south on US 35 approaching Kingsbury Avenue when an SUV turned onto US 35 in front of him.

The captain passed the vehicle, and then the SUV passed the captain’s vehicle then slowed down, reports said.

The driver of the SUV began revving the engine, reports said.

The SUV then accelerated to a speed unsafe for the snowy conditions and slow down two more times, reports said.

A traffic stop was conducted on the SUV on US 35 near Boyd Boulevard.

The driver, 26-year-old Jonathon Krueger, had a suspended license and active warrants, deputies said.

Passengers in the vehicle told deputies Krueger was trying to race the captain, but didn’t realize he was driving a police vehicle.

Krueger is facing preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and the active warrants.

