Family warns pet owners about coyotes after their dog was nearly killed

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Just a few seconds was all it took, says a Scottsdale family, for their dog to end up in the jaws of a coyote.

The attack happened right in their backyard in a neighborhood just south of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

“He was so lucky, literally so lucky. He was so brave, you know, trying to fight the coyote,” said dog owner May Algebori.

Algebori said she still can’t bring herself to revisit the spot in her backyard where little Mickey, her 4-year-old Shih Tzu-poodle mix, was nearly killed.

“I think he thinks he’s a big dog. My husband always says when you see a coyote, just scream and clap and that will scare them away,” said Algebori.

It happened Monday evening. Mickey went outside to relieve himself.

“And then he started yapping and then he ran across here and that’s when I saw the coyote running after him,” said Algebori.

Algebori, who was standing nearby, said she reacted instantly, but that didn’t stop the coyote from biting into the dog.

“I started screaming to make a lot of noise, running after him. Then I fell flat on my face,” said Algebori.

That’s when, incredibly, the coyote let go of Mickey but not without leaving behind bite marks.

“I still cannot think about it without, like feeling my heartbeats so hard,” said Algebori.

“Once a coyote has started realizing it can easily take pets instead of running after jackrabbits, it’s going to happen more and more,” said Algebori.

Amy Burnett with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said urban coyotes are part of our community, but you can take steps to make them feel less comfortable.

“What residents can do is make sure they make a lot of noise when they see coyotes around, that they don’t just kind of close the curtains,” said Burnett.

Burnett said, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has seen its call volume go up 44% with people reporting run-ins with wildlife but they also believe that’s because more people are at home.

Meanwhile, Mickey is expected to make a full physical recovery,

“He will make it thank God but I can see he’s traumatized,” said Algebori.

