Pocatello woman helps save wounded man’s life

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One local shooting could have ended in a fatality if not for the heroics of his fellow neighbor.

Early Wednesday morning, shots were fired in an apartment complex on the 300 block of West Clark street in downtown Pocatello. Neighbor Nikki Taysom witnessed the whole incident firsthand.

“I was just coming around the corner," Taysom said. "I'd watched him try and reach over the railing to catch one of the guys and he missed. So, he went running around the edge. He started down the stairs and then I heard the gunshot fire. This whole area filled with smoke.”

After he was shot, the victim then collapsed in the stairwell of the complex. After realizing what had happened, Taysom then provided much needed assistance to the victim before the paramedics arrived.

"I didn't even think to be concerned about me at the time, because they had left and I knew that he was in need," Taysom said. "That’s my training was to say okay you girls do this, and you bring this and this is what we need to take care of this."

The victim was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to the Portneuf Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Taysom says it's her training that allowed her to be responsive when given the opportunity.

“I have been certified as a Wilderness First Responder, as well as a CPR instructor for the American Heart Association," Taysom said. "My ex-husband's a LifeFlight paramedic and emergency room nurse. So, I've been around that education for a long time.”

Going forward, Taysom says she wants to see the end of any violence that is happening in her community.

“Everyone's priceless," Taysom said. "All creation matters. We need to unite as a people to be peaceful and help each other be our best. That's the only answer. Get rid of the harm, the causes and lay down enmity.”

The Pocatello Police Department are still investigating the cause of the shooting, as they search for the two male suspects involved in the shooting.

The first suspect's description is a 5'5" white male in his early 40s with a stocky build and grayish-brown hair. He also has tattoos on his face and arms and was wearing a flannel jacket.

The second suspect's description is 5'10" white male in his 20s with an average build and reddish blond hair. The suspect was also wearing a dark heavy coat.

If you have any information regarding the suspects in this case, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.