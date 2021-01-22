2 Georgia educators die after contracting COVID-19

National-World

Cobb County, GA (WGCL) — Two Cobb County educators died Thursday after battling COVID-19.

Dana Johnson, a first-grade teacher at Kemp Elementary School in Powder Springs, went to the hospital after feeling ill on December 6. She was then diagnosed with double pneumonia after getting COVID-19 at the beginning of December.

“She was fine in the beginning, then things kind of took a turn,” said Bessie Seabrooks, Johnson’s first cousin. “They’re having the kids make cards and do a little video for her, which would help, I know she would love to hear from the kids,” Seabrooks added.

“It was only once she was pretty much forced back into the classroom,” Seabrooks said.

Johnson, a mother of three, had Lupus and remained in the ICU.

“I totally get education is important, I have a five-year-old and a nineteen-year-old also, however, no one should have to put their life on the line when it’s a serious virus going around,” added Seabrooks.

Friends, family, and coworkers are raised money to help Johnson and her family with medical bills. They’ve raised more than $23,000.

“I asked her to fight, and she said, I’m gonna fight,” said Seabrooks.

Unfortunately, Johnson succumbed to complications from her bout with COVID-19.

A second educator, parapro Cynthia Lindsey from Sedalia Park Elementary School, also passed away Thursday after losing her own battle with coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Cobb County Schools sent CBS46’s Melissa Stern this statement:

We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the entire Cobb community & the state of Georgia for members of our school family who have been impacted by COVID. We continue to ask every Cobb family & staff member to do everything they can to stay healthy & safe: follow public health guidance.

Now, Johnson’s family is asking others to stay safe, avoid large groups, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t,” Seabrooks said.

Cobb County school officials released the following statement:

“Every member of our school community has been impacted by the ongoing battle against COVID-19. We continue to ask our staff, students, and families to follow public health guidance—wear masks and social distance—so we can stay as healthy as possible. Our hearts go out to the Johnson family and the entire Kemp community. Ms. Johnson was a valuable part of our academic community. The outpouring of support for her family during this difficult time shows how much she was loved and positively impacted those around her.”

