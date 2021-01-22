Gov. Kemp responds to Rep. Greene’s claims of GA troops sleeping “in parking garage”

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Governor Brian Kemp responded on Twitter to claims by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that Georgia National Guard troops in D.C. had been “forced to sleep in the parking garage last night.”

Rep. Greene cited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “abusive leadership” in her post asking that all Georgia National Guard troops be sent home immediately.

Governor Kemp responded to Rep. Greene’s accusations, stating that he had spoken to the Adjutant General of Georgia Thursday night to confirm that this alleged situation had not occurred. He then went on to note that many troops were already on their way, sending words of gratitude for their service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.