Philadelphia police look for man who shot 19-year-old Uber Eats driver in act of road rage

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia Police are looking for a man who fired at least 11 shots at a 19-year-old female delivery driver in West Philadelphia, in what investigators describe as an act of road rage. It happened near the intersection of 47th and Chestnut Streets, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to respond.

“When we got here, a bunch of shell casings were out on the highway, but there was no victim,” said Capt. Matthew Gillespie, commanding officer of the 18th District.

A man in the car with the victim drove her to nearby PENN Presbyterian Hospital, where she remains stable. A bullet went through her right arm and into her chest.

“After she was shot, he heroically, to be quite honest, took control of the car and drove her to the hospital, so I commend that gentleman,” Gillespie said.

The woman told investigators she was making deliveries for Uber Eats when she was shot.

“There was a double-parked, white pickup truck out here and they got into a verbal argument and a male got out of that car and fired 11 times at her, simply over a parking situation,” Gillespie said.

The shooting happened in broad daylight in a very busy residential and commercial district. Gillespie is hoping someone may have captured the white pickup truck on video.

“I can say, unequivocally, the gun violence is definitely getting worse,” he said. “It’s more brazen, daylight, women being shot, young children being shot, and it really is unacceptable.”

When reached for comment, a spokeswoman for Uber said the company was not aware of the incident and doesn’t have enough information to confirm that the woman who was shot is an Uber Eats driver.

