State trooper comforts child after she endures high-speed chase in car’s backseat

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A high-speed chase landed a suspect behind bars.

State troopers said the person was driving under the influence and had a young child in the car with him.

The heartwarming picture of state Trooper Gary Hightower of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol comforting the 2-year-old after her father allegedly led police on a high-speed chase.

“Over 100 through the construction zone,” Hightower said.

Troopers tried to pull the 24-year-old driver for speeding. The short pursuit started near I-235 and I-44 and ended at a gas station off I-44 and Penn Wednesday evening. The man was arrested.

Hightower, a 22-year Highway Patrol veteran responded to the scene. He found the little girl standing in the backseat.

“She was not secured in a car seat at the time,” he said.

He said troopers had no idea she was in the car during the chase.

“At first, the baby was not crying, but she started crying,” he said.

Hightower is a father of five and has one grandchild, so he knew how to comfort the toddler.

“I noticed the SpongeBob doll and the floorboard. So I YouTube SpongeBob to keep her busy soon as the song came on she started just watching the video,” he said.

Hightower said the driver had felony warrants and now faces charges of driving under the influence, child endangerment and felony eluding. The girl is home safe with her mother.

“We do have to arrest people, but it’s also taking care of the family,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.