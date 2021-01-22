Woman, grandson encounter wanted suspect on front porch

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WXII) — A woman and her grandson encountered a wanted suspect on their front porch Thursday morning in Asheboro.

Davidson County authorities are assisting Randolph County deputies in looking for the suspect who is accused of assault and leading a chase on Wednesday.

Reports said deputies responded at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday to an assault call on Cabin Creek Road near Denton.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Dustin Diehl, fled the scene in a car which they pursued. The pursuit continued into Randolph County, where Diehl crashed near Gopher Woods Road and Old Highway 49.

Deputies said Diehl then ran away into the wooded area near the crash site.

Warrants were issued for:

Felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Driving while license revoked (not impaired revoked)

Speeding

Reckless driving wanton disregard

Resisting public officer

Failing to stop at stop sign/flashing red light

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property

Felony conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon

Felony robbery with dangerous weapon

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury

On Thursday morning, police said Diehl was seen running from a barn on Moore Road at about 8 a.m. by a resident, who called 911. Deputies arrived in the area and also saw him.

A foot chase began, but deputies said they lost sight of him in the wooded area.

Tammy Mabe said Diehl rang her doorbell Thursday morning around 9:20 a.m.

Her grandson, Liam Shove, had his hand on the front door all while realizing who the man was. He notified Mabe by screaming “Nana! Nana! It’s him!”

“My hand was on the door and I almost turned it, but then I realized the door was locked so I didn’t open it and I just saw the guy,” said Shove. “I thought he was going to bust through the door.”

Mabe said she panicked, but was able to tell Shove to lay on the couch, be still, and stay quiet.

Within minutes, Mabe says, deputies arrived.

Mabe said seeing Diehl at the front door concerned her in various ways.

“I have a heart for everybody, and it’s a crazy thing, but I felt sorry for him. H looked pitiful, but I didn’t want to open the door,” Mabe said. “I’m thankful my grandson did not open the door.”

Davidson County deputies, Randolph County deputies, Randolph County EMS, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Randolph County K9s and K9s from other areas searched the area, officials said.

At 2:50 p.m., a person matching Diehl’s description broke into a home on Jackson Creek Road, attempted to lock a person into a bedroom and stole a vehicle at gunpoint, according to police.

A vehicle chase ensued heading back toward Davidson County near the initial incident on Cabin Creek Road, officials said. The subject wrecked the car and fled again on foot.

“That was really scary to think it could have been me if he had either decided to break the window and come in,” Mabe said. “We were right by the door. Very still and quiet — hoping he would not (come in), but luckily the cops came quickly. I’m, still shaking from it.”

Mabe said the neighborhood residents plan to create a neighborhood watch.

“We have got to work on this and become a safer community. We’re a very good community. We’re all very close and friendly people here, but whenever something like this happens, it just makes you realize we’re pretty lax right now,” Mabe said. “We’re not ready. So we’re going to be ready next time.”

She added, “We lock doors anyway, but we are really locking doors and really checking doors. I’m just thankful the guardian angels were right in line with where they were supposed to be for everybody who has come in contact with fellow so far,” Mabe said.

Deputies are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diehl to call 911. Officials said to not engage, as he was armed with a pistol at the time of the assault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.