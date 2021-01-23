Local entertainment venues try to bounce back after COVID-19 struggles

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the entertainment industry across the board. Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center and Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello have experienced this firsthand.

For Deleta manager Art Foulger and Tough Guy Lanes owner Patrick Luras, the economic impact of COVID-19 has been concerning.

“When we do the books, I look at my month this year versus my month last year, and we are typically down 30% on our business," Foulger said. "It’s been very difficult.”

“It’s been better the last couple of weeks, but there for a while when we went back to Stage 2, it hurt us quite a bit.” Luras said.

With over ten months passed since the start of the pandemic, Luras believes now is the time for Tough Guy Lanes to make up for lost income.

“Our busy time is now and then are slow time is in the summer, so hopefully we can get halfway back to normal," Luras said. "If we get enough people in here to make it, then we'll be fine by September.”

The winter season is also the most popular time of the year for Deleta. Foulger says the next few months are critical for long-term success going forward.

“It's very critical," Foulger said. "We’ve had tremendous support from the community. We’ve been an establishment here for a long time. Most grandparents came skating here when they were kids.”

While the pandemic has been difficult for both Luras and Foulger, they both say that it doesn't affect the love for their job.

“I like to see people have fun and improve their game," Luras said. "That’s the most enjoyment I get.”

“I truly love talking to people," Foulger said. "I enjoy the kids. Most of our customers are kids, and and it's fun talking to the kids and getting to know people.”

For more information on either Deleta or Tough Guy lanes, visit http://www.deletaskating.com or https://toughguylanes.com.