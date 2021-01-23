Sheriff: 3 adults found dead at Wisconsin home

National-World

RACINE COUNTY, WI (WDJT) — Racine County deputies located the bodies of three adults while responding to a welfare check in the village of Rochester Friday, Jan. 22.

Officials responded to a home near the Rochester Public Library around 9:06 a.m. for a welfare check requested by a relative out of state.

Deputies were informed by the relative that three adults resided in the home — a mother, father and 30-year-old son.

Shortly after entering the home, deputies heard a gunshot ring out in close proximity.

An adult male and female were found deceased and concealed in the garage. Authorities say they appear to have been deceased for a significant amount of time.

An adult male was also found deceased in the basement with what the sheriff said appeared to be a recent, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says he’s confident that there is no present threat to the community. He said he believes the person responsible is the adult located in the basement.

