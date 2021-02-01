88-yo man hit by car, suspect arrested

National-World

WINDSOR, Connecticut (WTIC/WCCT) — Video from a nearby car shows a man as he was struck Sunday in the parking lot of the Price Chopper in Windsor.

Police said they were called to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the parking lot of Price Chopper. They said the victim was an 88-year-old man who had been hit by a silver vehicle which then evaded the scene.

The video shows the victim getting out of his car and going over to a nearby shopping cart. On the other side of the parking divider, a silver car can be seen moving into a parking space. The silver car suddenly speeds up and crosses the divider, striking the victim, who lands on the hood and then falls to the ground. The shopping cart rolls through the lot and bumps into the Tesla, triggering the video recording to be saved.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Rashmi Bhatt, 83, of Windsor, was later located at his home and arrested by police. He was charged with Evading Responsibility Physical Injury and Reckless Driving. His court date is February 22.

The incident was recorded on the vehicle cameras on a Tesla parked nearby.

Almost all Teslas on the road have multiple cameras that record the view in all directions from the car. Under normal driving, the cameras are part of the accident avoidance system, and if the car is so equipped, the “self-driving” feature.

They are in standby mode when the car is parked and will save the previous minute or so if the car is bumped, or someone tries to break in. Sean Totten provided the video to FOX61. We are choosing not to show the full accident.

