Man arrested in connection with father’s death

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Cobb County police have arrested a man for fatally shooting his father.

According to an arrest warrant, on January 29, officers arrived at a home on the 2700 block of Sherwood Road in Smyrna.

The arrest warrant stated Cannon Davidson, 26, called 911 and said that “he and his father had been arguing and that he shot his father with his shotgun.”

Davidson’s father, Gregory Davison, was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

The son was later taken to a Cobb County police precinct where he allegedly told detectives that his father physically assaulted him during a 10-20-minute argument.

Davidson reportedly told investigators his father “threatened him with a lamp, so he defended himself out of fear of bodily injury.”

Davidson was booked at the Cobb County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.