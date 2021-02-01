Nine families impacted by mobile home fire

National-World

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) — Officials in St. Lucie County are investigating after a fire broke out at a home located at the Colony Club Mobile Home Park along US-1 on Monday at 2:42 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“There were residents inside the home and there were individuals transported to a local hospitals,” said Chief Brian Hester, Chief Deputy with St. Lucie County Sherriff’s Office.

The Red Cross was also called to help families in nine nearby homes that were exposed to the fire.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and state Fire Marshals Office are assisting with the investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

