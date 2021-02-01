Sacred ceremonial objects stolen from synagogue

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on video burglarizing a synagogue in Brooklyn.

It happened around 1 a.m. last Wednesday inside the Congregation Beth El of Flatbush on East 3rd Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around the synagogue and placing several items into bags.

Police said the suspect stole seven ceremonial crowns, making off with an estimated $8,200 worth in property.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.