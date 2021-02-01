State proposing $25 million to help struggling tourism industry

National-World

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The state lost billions of dollars because of a lack of tourism during the pandemic. Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. The state is now working to turn things around by investing millions into the tourism industry.

Historic Old Town Albuquerque is the heart of the city, since it was founded in 1706. The business owners who work there said they’re one big family.

“We all know each other, we’re a really nice family here in the Old Town,” Juan Gonzalez the owner of Oaxacan Zapotec House.

