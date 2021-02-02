A parade of plows in Pennsylvania

National-World

DICKSON CITY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — The early morning hours brought a parade of plows in Dickson City.

Workers we spoke with call this storm exhausting.

“My early morning started at 2 o’clock yesterday morning and I haven’t stopped, and it’s been a nightmare, been a nightmare, not only for me, not only for other companies, but it’s been a nightmare for the state as well as people trying to go to work,” said Edward Roche of Reliable Snow Removal from Dunmore.

This much snow over this much time has made things difficult to deal with.

“The wind isn’t helping us,” said Roche.

In addition to clearing it all away and cleaning it up, the question for many now is what to do with all the snow.

“Couple of days, there’s nowhere to put it, going to have to be hauled away now,” said Roche.

