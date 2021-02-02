Hollywood sign changed to ‘Hollyboob’; 6 arrested

National-World

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — The iconic Hollywood sign has once again undergone another unofficial transformation.

Six people were arrested Monday after scaling the hills around the sign and altering it to read “HOLLYBOOB” in what they claimed was an effort to raise breast cancer awareness, according to police.

LAPD Captain Steve Lurie said in a tweet: “A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals.”

The sign briefly was covered with a massive tarp to change the letter “W” to a “B”. A white dash was added to the sign’s final letter to change it to a second “B”.

According to police, five men and a woman scaled the terrain just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they were taken into custody.

