Man charged after racing through Soda Springs

News

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI)-A North Carolina man faces felony charges after racing through Soda Springs and attempting to outrun law enforcement officers. It started around 8:45 p.m. Monday.



The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office says Chandler Lippert, 28, of Clayton, North Carolina, failed to yield to officers, reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour along US 30 towards Bannock County.



The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Potter Road and U.S. 30. Lippert was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center.



Once released from the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said he’ll face felony charges of eluding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



The pursuit was assisted by the Soda Springs Police Department.



Sheriff Adam Mabey said his office is participating in a statewide aggressive driver awareness campaign and law enforcement will be on the watch for dangerous drivers.