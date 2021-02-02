Mother, two children found dead in Tennessee house fire

National-World

Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee (WSMV) — A mother and two children have been found dead after a house fire in Macon County overnight.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons tells News4 that a fire broke out at a home on Oak Grove Road in Red Boiling Springs at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

After the fire was extinguished, crews were searching for a woman, two-year-old child, and five-year-old child.

Gammons says the mother and two children have since been found deceased. The home is a total loss.

Officials don’t believe any foul play was involved in the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway.

TBI has confirmed that they are assisting with the investigation.

To help the family pay for funeral expenses, visit gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-the-reid-family.

