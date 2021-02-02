Officer under investigation following viral video of excessive force

National-World

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WGCL) — The City of South Fulton responded to a video that went viral showing a police officer using excessive force.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations headquarters was requested to investigate the incident.

“You can stop walking up on me,” said Marcus Coleman in the video he shot on his cell phone.

Coleman took the video when he said South Fulton Police Officer Solomon Muhammad charged at him on Friday.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, wow, this is a lot,” said Mayor Pro Tem Helen Zenobia Willis with the City of South Fulton.

Willis said while she saw Coleman’s video, she hasn’t seen the officer’s body camera footage but has requested it.

“I know, not to ever rush with judgement until all the facts are presented,” Willis added.

We requested the officer’s body camera footage and you can hear the officer giving Coleman instructions.

“I’m working an accident, if you would assist me by getting back in the car,” you can hear Officer Muhammad saying in the footage.

Coleman said he was stuck in a line of cars following a bad crash near Rock Hill Road and Highway 29, so he went to ask the officer asking why no one was directing traffic.

“My concern was the fact that while people are being wheeled into the ambulance, all of these blind spots – people dipping in and out of traffic – that there would be another accident,” Coleman said in an interview.

When Coleman mentions getting the chief of police involved the officer appeared to have snapped.

“He attempted to slap the phone out of my hand,” added Coleman, “Then, he attempted to illegally detain me.”

The City of South Fulton issued a statement saying the city does not condone and will not tolerate excessive use of force and that officers are trained in de-escalation to prevent such incidents.

“I’m so thankful that I recorded some of the most crucial evidence which is what led up to the scuffle,” said Coleman.

That officer is on administrative leave.

Willis added that she’s certain that whatever the outcome of the investigation, the Police Chief will do what’s in the best interest of the city and the people who live in South Fulton.

