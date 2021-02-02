Police equipment was stolen from cruiser

National-World

Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT) — A car break-in has the attention of law enforcement across the Omaha-metro area. That is because the stolen items are dangerous in the wrong hands.

The passenger side windows are smashed and Bellevue Police warn other agencies to be on the lookout because of what has been stolen inside.

Captain Tim Melvin from Bellevue Police said, “We have a weapon and all this ammunition that has been stolen and the last thing we want is for it to be used in any type of crime and who has it? The people who have it are obviously up to no good.”

The car had to be moved out of the way of the accident investigation van needed for an early Saturday morning crash.

“Where it was parked is not readily identifiable as a police station or substation,” said Melvin.

But the thieves know now that they stole a police weapon and equipment. A short barrel SP15 rifle, 300 rounds of ammo, a handheld radar unit, one taser, and tactical gear.

The stolen rifle tops are the most wanted to recover. It had been secured in a cruiser weapons lock that doesn’t show signs of tampering.

“It’s very complicated, they would have to spend some time just taking the rifle apart while it’s in the holder some way and forcing it out that way,” said Melvin.

Handcuffs were also stolen through officers have plenty more for when a suspect or thieves are identified.

Another car break-in was reported near the same location between Saturday and Sunday morning.

If you have any information on the stolen police rifle and equipment, call Bellevue Police or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867). You could earn a reward.

